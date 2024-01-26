Circus Spectacular 24 at The Deco Theatre
Sun 11 Feb 15:00Main Feature: 3:00 pm - ends at 5:00 pmJoin Us For The Greatest Show On Earth! Book your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk orcall the Box Office 01604 491005
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Join Us For The Greatest Show On Earth!
Featuring International Circus Acts, Amazing Magic & Lots Of Laughs.
Our top-class artistes will not only bring skill and suspense during their acts, they will also all be participating in the production numbers and comedy aspects of the show to the make one truly unhinged experience. The show will be seamlessly linked together, culminating in one ‘slosh’ style finale, but not to panic as the first four rows shall be provided with rain macs.
Circus Spectacular will have everyone laughing and cheering along in this fantastic circus style variety show.
*Suitable For All Ages