Circus Spectacular! 11th February 2024 3:00 pm The Old Savoy in Northampton

Join Us For The Greatest Show On Earth!

Featuring International Circus Acts, Amazing Magic & Lots Of Laughs.

Our top-class artistes will not only bring skill and suspense during with their acts, they will also all be participating in the production numbers and comedy aspects of the show to the make one truly unhinged experience. The show

Circus Spectacular

will be seamlessly linked together, culminating in one ‘slosh’ style finale, but not to panic as the first four rows shall be provided with rain macs.

Circus Spectacular will have everyone laughing and cheering along in this fantastic circus style variety show.