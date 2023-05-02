Circus Giinnett visit Kettering - here's everything you need to know about this week's shows

Roll up roll up! Circus Ginnett is in Northampton Road, recreation ground, Kettering this week!!!

What a better way to get the kids and the family entertain that with our brand-new show for 2023. Packed with world-class talent, all the glitz and glam from the West End shows and the amazing stunt of our performers , we can’t wait to welcome you all in our heated Big Top.

This year we are bringing you the youngest circus contortionist in the UK. Lily Hegyi, age 7 and the youngest circus dog trainer, Logan Austin, age 6.

Circus Ginnett show 2023

This is our third year officially supporting the NHS Charities Together, a network of over 230 NHS charities across the UK, helping to provide the extra support needed to care for NHS staff, patients and communities. Circus Ginnett donates all profits from their opening shows on each venue throughout the season to them. We are also giving a free entrance to any of our shows to all Blue light card holders. Just a little thank you for all the amazing work they do. Please ring our box office to reserve this tickets. Tel: 07562 450045.

You can book your tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk/circus-ginnett or by phone: 07562 450045 and our on site ticket office at Northampton Road, recreation ground is open too book your tickets too.

See you soon!