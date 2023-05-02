News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
3 minutes ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
13 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Circus Giinnett visit Kettering - here's everything you need to know about this week's shows

Roll up! Roll up! Circus Ginnett is in Kettering with shows from Wednesday 3rd until Sunday 7th of May!

By Lisandra AustinContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read

Roll up roll up! Circus Ginnett is in Northampton Road, recreation ground, Kettering this week!!!

What a better way to get the kids and the family entertain that with our brand-new show for 2023. Packed with world-class talent, all the glitz and glam from the West End shows and the amazing stunt of our performers , we can’t wait to welcome you all in our heated Big Top.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year we are bringing you the youngest circus contortionist in the UK. Lily Hegyi, age 7 and the youngest circus dog trainer, Logan Austin, age 6.

Circus Ginnett show 2023Circus Ginnett show 2023
Circus Ginnett show 2023
Most Popular

This is our third year officially supporting the NHS Charities Together, a network of over 230 NHS charities across the UK, helping to provide the extra support needed to care for NHS staff, patients and communities. Circus Ginnett donates all profits from their opening shows on each venue throughout the season to them. We are also giving a free entrance to any of our shows to all Blue light card holders. Just a little thank you for all the amazing work they do. Please ring our box office to reserve this tickets. Tel: 07562 450045.

You can book your tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk/circus-ginnett or by phone: 07562 450045 and our on site ticket office at Northampton Road, recreation ground is open too book your tickets too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

See you soon!

Circus Ginnett at the Northampton roadm Recreation ground, Kettering from Wednesday 3rd until Sunday 7th of May 2023. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at 6:30pm Only. Saturday at 2:00pm and 5:00pm Sunday at 12:00pm Only.

Related topics:Circus GinnettKetteringWest End