Cinderella And The Two Ugly S!*@s 7th June 2024 @ 7:30 pm

The prince is known for holding the biggest balls in all the land and is hoping that all the gorgeous women in the Kingdom will come to see what he has to offer.

Could Cinderella with the help from her best friend Buttons see if the prince’s golden dildo will be the perfect fit?

But her two ugly stepsisters–theS!*@s–Ivana Dickin and Ineeda Dickin want the Prince to themselves, and will do ANYTHING to stop Cinderella living happily ever after!

Starring The Adult Pantomime favourites – the #cracking Liam Mellor as Buttons, the filthy and fabulous Jimmy Burton-Iles and the devilishly wicked Robert Squire as the two Ugly S!*@S.

Be prepared to laugh your adult socks off with this hilarious take on Cinderella

With a fun and filthy laugh a minute script

Anthems which will have you dancing in the isles and lots of audience participation–whether you want it or not

Get ready for a night at the theatre you will never forget…

Oh no you won’t!

Don’t let time run out on you and GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!!!

Due to high demand early booking is recommended.