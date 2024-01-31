Cinderella and the Two S!*@s at The Old Savoy
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Adult Pantomime is back for its 6th year with an invitation to the Prince’s Ball for all you BIGGER boys and girls.
The prince is known for holding the biggest balls in all the land and is hoping that all the gorgeous women in the Kingdom will come to see what he has to offer.
Could Cinderella with the help from her best friend Buttons see if the prince’s golden dildo will be the perfect fit?
But her two ugly stepsisters–theS!*@s–Ivana Dickin and Ineeda Dickin want the Prince to themselves, and will do ANYTHING to stop Cinderella living happily ever after!
Starring The Adult Pantomime favourites - the #cracking Liam Mellor as Buttons, the filthy and fabulous Jimmy Burton-Iles and the devilishly wicked Robert Squire as the two Ugly S!*@S.
Be prepared to laugh your adult socks off with this hilarious take on Cinderella
With a fun and filthy laugh a minute script
Anthems which will have you dancing in the isles and lots of audience participation–whether you want it or not
Get ready for a night at the theatre you will never forget...
Oh no you won’t!
Don’t let time run out on you and GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!!!
Due to high demand early booking is recommended.
Suitable for 16 years plus