Churchill invites local veterans and over 60s to VE Day 80th Anniversary events in Northamptonshire

Churchill Living is calling for local people, especially armed services veterans and their friends and family, to join in with a special celebration event in the lead-up to the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

The events will be taking place at Watling Lodge, Towcester, on Thursday 1st May and Ellesmere Lodge, Brackley, on Wednesday 7th May from 2-4pm.

Everyone is welcome to join Churchill apartment Owners to raise a glass and celebrate the 80th anniversary of this historic moment which effectively marked the end of the Second World War. Visitors will enjoy a warm welcome, free refreshments, 1940s music, and an opportunity to share VE Day memories in the development’s comfortable Owners’ Lounge and gardens.

Lisa Obertelli, Area Sales Manager for Churchill Living’s Central division, says: “Our VE Day event is the perfect opportunity for local people to come and celebrate the 80th anniversary of this huge moment in our history. We’d love to welcome anyone with interesting memories to share about the original VE Day celebrations, whether they joined in as children or have a family member who played a part. It’s also a chance to meet our Owners and our friendly team and learn about the freedom, security and independence that can be enjoyed in a new Churchill apartment. I’d encourage people to come and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere on offer here.”

Watling Lodge and Ellesmere Lodge are proving very popular with local over 60s looking to make the most of independent living in Northamptonshire, with the security, peace of mind, and sense of community on offer with Churchill. The stylish and energy-efficient one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious rooms throughout, with the added benefits of a sociable Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite for friends and family to stay, attractive communal gardens, a Lodge Manager to oversee things, and a 24-hour emergency Careline service.

To find out more and register to attend, please call Watling Lodge on 01327530210 and Ellesmere Lodge on 01280360525 or visit churchill-living.co.uk.