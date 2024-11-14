Christmas wreath-making workshops return to Courteenhall Estate

Wreath making at Courteenhall Estate

Bookings now open to make your seasonal wreath at Courteenhall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come and create your own beautiful seasonal wreath at Courteenhall Estate.

Northamptonshire florist and flower grower Sarah Muddiman will be sharing her Christmas wreath making tips at a series of festive workshops being held on the Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah, who lives in Courteenhall and runs Spindleberry Flowers, will be running six workshops over the coming weeks. She will demonstrate how to blend textures and colours inspired by winter walks, creating a wild and charming look.

Wreath making at Courteenhall Estate

The events will take place on November 29 and 30 as well as December 5, 10, 11 and 14.

There will be the chance to craft your own beautiful Christmas wreath using fresh foliage foraged from the Estate’s historic grounds. All materials are provided but people are welcome to bring any special touches to make their wreath unique.

The three-hour workshops will take place at the Estate’s Old Grammar School and there will be a roaring log burner, classic Christmas tunes and seasonal treats to enjoy.

The dates are:

Wreath making at Courteenhall Estate

· Friday November 29th 6.30pm-9.30pm

· Saturday November 30th 1.30pm-4.30pm

· Tuesday December 10th 3pm-6pm

· Wednesday December 11th 6pm-9pm

Wreath making at Courteenhall Estate

· Saturday December 14th 2pm-5pm

The cost is £55 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information or to book a place on one of the workshops visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/courteenhall-christmas-wreath-making-2024-tickets-1076460726009#:~:text=Each%20workshop%20lasts%20about%20three,%2Dof%2Da%2Dkind!