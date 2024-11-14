Christmas wreath-making workshops return to Courteenhall Estate
Come and create your own beautiful seasonal wreath at Courteenhall Estate.
Northamptonshire florist and flower grower Sarah Muddiman will be sharing her Christmas wreath making tips at a series of festive workshops being held on the Estate.
Sarah, who lives in Courteenhall and runs Spindleberry Flowers, will be running six workshops over the coming weeks. She will demonstrate how to blend textures and colours inspired by winter walks, creating a wild and charming look.
The events will take place on November 29 and 30 as well as December 5, 10, 11 and 14.
There will be the chance to craft your own beautiful Christmas wreath using fresh foliage foraged from the Estate’s historic grounds. All materials are provided but people are welcome to bring any special touches to make their wreath unique.
The three-hour workshops will take place at the Estate’s Old Grammar School and there will be a roaring log burner, classic Christmas tunes and seasonal treats to enjoy.
The dates are:
· Friday November 29th 6.30pm-9.30pm
· Saturday November 30th 1.30pm-4.30pm
· Tuesday December 10th 3pm-6pm
· Wednesday December 11th 6pm-9pm
· Saturday December 14th 2pm-5pm
The cost is £55 per person.
For more information or to book a place on one of the workshops visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/courteenhall-christmas-wreath-making-2024-tickets-1076460726009#:~:text=Each%20workshop%20lasts%20about%20three,%2Dof%2Da%2Dkind!