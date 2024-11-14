Christmas wreath-making workshops return to Courteenhall Estate

By lucy mason
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 18:08 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 09:44 GMT
Wreath making at Courteenhall EstateWreath making at Courteenhall Estate
Wreath making at Courteenhall Estate
Bookings now open to make your seasonal wreath at Courteenhall.

Come and create your own beautiful seasonal wreath at Courteenhall Estate.

Northamptonshire florist and flower grower Sarah Muddiman will be sharing her Christmas wreath making tips at a series of festive workshops being held on the Estate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah, who lives in Courteenhall and runs Spindleberry Flowers, will be running six workshops over the coming weeks. She will demonstrate how to blend textures and colours inspired by winter walks, creating a wild and charming look.

Wreath making at Courteenhall EstateWreath making at Courteenhall Estate
Wreath making at Courteenhall Estate

The events will take place on November 29 and 30 as well as December 5, 10, 11 and 14.

There will be the chance to craft your own beautiful Christmas wreath using fresh foliage foraged from the Estate’s historic grounds. All materials are provided but people are welcome to bring any special touches to make their wreath unique.

The three-hour workshops will take place at the Estate’s Old Grammar School and there will be a roaring log burner, classic Christmas tunes and seasonal treats to enjoy.

The dates are:

Wreath making at Courteenhall EstateWreath making at Courteenhall Estate
Wreath making at Courteenhall Estate

· Friday November 29th 6.30pm-9.30pm

· Saturday November 30th 1.30pm-4.30pm

· Tuesday December 10th 3pm-6pm

· Wednesday December 11th 6pm-9pm

Wreath making at Courteenhall EstateWreath making at Courteenhall Estate
Wreath making at Courteenhall Estate

· Saturday December 14th 2pm-5pm

The cost is £55 per person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information or to book a place on one of the workshops visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/courteenhall-christmas-wreath-making-2024-tickets-1076460726009#:~:text=Each%20workshop%20lasts%20about%20three,%2Dof%2Da%2Dkind!

Related topics:Northamptonshire
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice