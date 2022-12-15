The Melbourne arms in Duston run a group on a Thursday, where lonely people can meet up in a warm environment and have tea, coffee and lunch free of charge, all funded by donations.Today they had a Christmas party where they all had a Christmas buffet, and a goody bag to take home.Emma, who runs the group, said " we want to say a massive thankyou to the community of Duston and local businesses for all their wonderful donations. It really means a lot. We have been really touched. Hopefully we can spread the word and see some new faces in the new year."