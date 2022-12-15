Christmas party at the Melbourne Arms in Duston for lonely community
‘We have been really touched. Hopefully we can spread the word and see some new faces in the new year’
The Melbourne arms in Duston run a group on a Thursday, where lonely people can meet up in a warm environment and have tea, coffee and lunch free of charge, all funded by donations.Today they had a Christmas party where they all had a Christmas buffet, and a goody bag to take home.Emma, who runs the group, said " we want to say a massive thankyou to the community of Duston and local businesses for all their wonderful donations. It really means a lot. We have been really touched. Hopefully we can spread the word and see some new faces in the new year."