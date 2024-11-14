Christmas Market weekend
23rd and 24th November
Northampton and District Indoor Bowling Association are again holding a Christmas Market. However as it has been so popular the past few years we have decided to run this over a weekend, Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th November. Both days the Christmas Market will be open from 10am until 4pm. The Christmas Market is located indoors and we have a free car park right outside.
If you wish to book a stall please call or email. The cost is £15 for one day or £25 for both.
Food and drink will also be available from our fully stocked bar and restaurant.