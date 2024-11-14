Christmas Market weekend

By Hayley Trusler
Published 14th Nov 2024, 09:56 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 13:33 GMT
A snippet of last years Christmas Market December 2023A snippet of last years Christmas Market December 2023
23rd and 24th November

Northampton and District Indoor Bowling Association are again holding a Christmas Market. However as it has been so popular the past few years we have decided to run this over a weekend, Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th November. Both days the Christmas Market will be open from 10am until 4pm. The Christmas Market is located indoors and we have a free car park right outside.

If you wish to book a stall please call or email. The cost is £15 for one day or £25 for both.

Food and drink will also be available from our fully stocked bar and restaurant.

