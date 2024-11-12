Christmas magic comes to Swansgate Shopping Centre with festive events and family fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas at Swansgate Shopping Centre! With a range of festive events throughout December, Swansgate invites families, children, and the community to join in on the holiday cheer, kicking off a season of joyful activities, giving, and celebrations.

One of the main festive highlights at Swansgate Shopping Centre this year is the chance to meet Father Christmas himself. Every Saturday in December—on the 7th, 14th, and 21st from 10 am to 4 pm—Santa will be at the centre, ready to greet children, hear their Christmas wishes, and spread Christmas cheer. Families can enjoy this memorable encounter, and children will have a special moment to share their hopes for what they might find under the tree this year.

For children eager to share their Christmas lists, Swansgate’s special North Pole mailbox allows them to send their letters straight to Santa. Kids can drop their letters into the festive mailbox, letting Santa know if they’ve been naughty or nice and sharing their Christmas dreams.

Continuing a cherished tradition, Swansgate’s Giving Tree Appeal is back in partnership with Homestart. Shoppers are encouraged to spread the holiday spirit by selecting a tag from the Giving Tree and purchasing a requested gift. These gifts can be dropped off in the designated box within the tree, allowing the community to bring extra joy to families in need this Christmas season.

Adding a touch of festive excitement, Swansgate is launching “Merry Mondays” on Facebook each week throughout December. Followers can tune in for a chance to win a festive surprise, with lucky winners receiving holiday-themed prizes to make their season even more special. Terms and conditions apply.

All of these Christmas events are free of charge, inviting everyone to experience the joy of Christmas with family and friends.

Fiona Stevens, Marketing & Tenant Liaison Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre, expressed her excitement for the return of these Christmas traditions, stating: “Christmas at Swansgate is a time for the whole community to come together and make memories that last a lifetime. We’re thrilled to bring back Santa and the Giving Tree, and to add some extra Christmas fun with Merry Mondays. This December, we’re committed to making Swansgate a place of warmth, joy, and giving.”

For more information about the event, visit our website at

https://swansgateshoppingcentre.com/news/christmas-magic-at-swansgate/

Facebook: Swansgate shopping centre

Instagram: Swansgateshoppingcentre