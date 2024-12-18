Christmas Eve Carols by Candlelight makes a welcome return to town centre Medieval Round Church

The Holy Sepulchre Church is delighted to announce this year's Christmas Eve Carols by Candlelight service.

The service will be led by Fr. Oliver Coss and will take place in The Round, a part of the church which dates back to the year 1100. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is one of only four medieval round churches in the country and is the oldest building in Northampton.

The service will be a mixture of well known carols and readings that tell the Christmas Story. The service starts in candlelight, moving to a dimly lit service then back to candlelight.

Edmund Gibbs the churchwarden said, “We are delighted to bring this popular carol service back and with the addition of candlelight it will be so atmospheric. We can’t wait to welcome people to what will be a memorable event.’

Medival round Church of The Holy Sepulchre

After the service there will be homemade mince pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate.

The event starts at 4pm and is free to enter. All are welcome and no pre-booking is required.

Please enter the Church via Sheep Street or Church Lane. The Great West Door and The South porch will both be open. There is limited disabled parking off Church Lane. There is a pay and display car park at the end of Church Lane

The church is cold in winter so wrap up warm!

Giving Tree Church Of The Holy Sepulchre

For enquires please contact [email protected] or call 01604 627988.

As a registered Inclusive Church we welcome all people regardless of age, race, gender, sexuality, mental or physical abilities, or financial or social status. We fully support the ministry of women as deacons, priests, and bishops.