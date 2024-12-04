Christmas Elf Door Hunt returns to Beckets park in Northampton: Volunteers share event details

Sign

This Christmas the Elves are returning to Beckets Park.

On Sunday 15th December the Christmas Elf Door Hunt returns to Beckets Park. This event is organised by the park volunteer group, Buddies of Beckets and returns after several years absence.

Alice Morgan, one of the volunteers, explained:

"People may remember this popular event from previous years. For a £3 entry fee, people can join in the hunt for Elf doors which are hidden around the park."

"The Elf doors are really beautiful and detailed and can be found by following the clues on a map."

"All entrants will be in with a chance to win their very own bespoke Elf door. A goody bag and soft drink are free to all our young hunters and there maybe a surprise visitor popping by from the North Pole."

Rob Smith, another volunteer , added:

"The event is from 11am to 3pm. Buddies of Beckets volunteers and staff from the Pavilion Cafe will be on hand to ensure everyone has fun."

" It's a great event for young ones to burn off some energy in the fresh air and also discover the beautiful Elf doors around the park. There's always a chance that people may spot an Elf or two! "

For more details find Buddies of Beckets on Facebook.