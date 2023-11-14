Choir celebrates Christmas in style
This event will be held in St Giles Church, St Giles Terrace, Northampton, NN1 2BN on Saturday 2nd December 2023 starting at 7.00pm and promises to get you well and truly in the Christmas mood with just 3 weeks to go before “The Big Day”.
NMVC Chairman, Mark York says “The programme will include a rousing audience sing-a-long to a selection of everyone’s favourite Christmas carols and other seasonal songs, old and new, led by the choir and conducted by our charismatic Musical Director, Stephen Bell who will also be compering the evening.”
NMVC will also be showcasing some exciting new additions to its Christmas repertoire, plus there’ll be some extra, special surprises being pulled out from the NMVC Christmas stocking during the evening!
Tickets: Adult £12 (including refreshment) Under 16s: £6 Under 11s: freeTickets available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/nmvcor from Phil Temple on 07806 846282 or from other choir membersNMVC website: https://www.nmvc.co.ukNMVC YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@northamptonmalevoicechoir5561Follow NMVC on FaceBook