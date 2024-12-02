Children’s favourite The Jolly Christmas Postman is brought to life on stage at Royal & Derngate

Join the Jolly Postman on a frosty, fairytale adventure in this brand-new stage adaptation from Royal & Derngate, which takes to the Royal stage from Saturday 7 to Tuesday 31 December.

This award-winning story for all the family sees the Jolly Postman cycling through the snow to deliver parcels and letters to familiar friends as they prepare for Christmas celebrations.

There are visits to Red Riding Hood, Humpty Dumpty, the Gingerbread Man, and not forgetting the big, bad wolf! As the snow continues to fall, who will help the Jolly Postman get home in time for Christmas? Live music, original songs and a sprinkling of theatre magic bring this favourite festive classic to life for all ages to enjoy.

The ensemble cast of actor-musicians features Samuel Morgan-Grahame (The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, Birmingham Rep) as the Jolly Postman himself who is joined by Ellen Chivers (Swallows and Amazons, York Theatre Royal), Aaron Douglas (Stick Man Live, Leicester Square Theatre), Jess Lobo (Sensory Cinders, West End), Dan McGarry (The Night Before Christmas, Royal & Derngate), and Joseph Kempster who is making his professional stage debut, who all take on a variety of roles.

The Jolly Christmas Postman cast in rehearsal. Photo by Robert Day

Royal & Derngate Artistic Director Jesse Jones said: “I am delighted to announce the cast for this production. We can’t wait to get in the rehearsal room and bring the magical world of Janet and Allan Ahlberg’s children’s classic to life. It is so important to us here that we are giving opportunities to local artists, so I am very pleased to bring together this extraordinary cast of actor -musicians, several of whom are from Northamptonshire. So welcome to Samuel, Ellen, Dan and Joseph who join Aaron and Jess to make up this brilliant team.”

This family show will see the combined forces of Royal & Derngate Artistic Director Jesse Jones and adaptor Adam Peck (A Monster Calls, Bristol Old Vic) bring this much-loved classic to life - with songs by Darren Clark (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse and West End), set and costume design by Abby Clarke (Unfortunate, UK tour), lighting design by Ric Mountjoy (The Play That Goes Wrong, West End), sound design by Beth Duke (The Other Boleyn Girl, Chichester Festival Theatre) and movement direction and choreography by Stacey McCarthy (The Owl Who Came for Christmas, Curve).

The Jolly Christmas Postman can be seen from Saturday 7 to Tuesday 31 December 2024. For more information or to book tickets, call the Royal & Derngate Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk/the-jolly-christmas-postman

The Jolly Christmas Postman is presented by arrangement with Penguin Books Ltd, a Penguin Random House UK company.

The Made in Northampton season is sponsored locally by Michael Jones Jeweller.