Children of Northamptonshire - Make your mark!

A local business is helping children grasp the fundamentals of writing, through educational messy play classes. Children up to age 5 are invited to join Northamptonshire businesswoman Laura in dedicated classes, designed to give children a head start in school and master important writing skills.

A qualified teacher, Laura, has recently opened Little Learners West Northamptonshire and Kettering. ‘I chose to start Little Learners in Northamptonshire as I was looking for a job role that gave me the flexibility I needed to support my young family whilst also utilising my teaching skills.’ Messy play classes with Laura focus on 'mark making' where children are encouraged to make simple lines in all manner of materials, building up to more complex shapes and patterns that form the basis of letters and numbers. Classes are fun and encourage creativity and social skills, as well as creating an opportunity for new parents to meet.

After the birth of her second son as well as her eldest son starting school, Laura joined the Little Learners Franchise, bringing educational mark making classes to Northamptonshire. 'My two little boys love messy play, even though there are 3.5 years between them, messy play is a guaranteed way to entertain them both and get them playing together. I can’t wait to share some of our messy, mark making fun with other families.’

Laura recently helped Abington Park Museum celebrate ‘Love Parks’ week with free mark making activities for children in the park. ‘It was a great way to celebrate our local park with fun, outside learning. It has inspired me to get Little Learners classes outside as much as possible, I’m looking forward to putting some events on in our brilliant local parks in the near future’.

Messy fun is guaranteed at a Little Learners Class!

If you'd like to get involved, you can join Laura for a class in September. Classes will be at Milton Malsor Village Hall on Thursdays between 10:30am and 11:15am or in Pytchley Village Hall on Fridays from 11am until 11:45am. Booking is essential via www.littlelearnersuk.com