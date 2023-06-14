News you can trust since 1931
Children and young people asked to get involved in the Coronation Art Competition in Northamptonshire

Schoolchildren of all ages in Northamptonshire are being asked to display their creative skills and share what inspired them about the King’s Coronation by taking part in the countywide Coronation Art Competition.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read

His Majesty’s Representative in Northamptonshire, the Lord-Lieutenant is inviting pupils to create a work of art based on their take on the Coronation celebrations that took place across the country in May.

James Saunders Watson Esq, His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, said: “The possibilities are endless: you can submit drawings on size A3 canvas, paper, board, or you can use oil or water-based paint, pencil, pastel, crayons, collage, and photography to show what Coronation meant to you and remember you’re limited only by your imagination.

“Being Northamptonshire I expect we’ll see plenty of creative ways to use shoes and boots, and if you’re not creative with your hands, write a poem or a song or send across your computer graphics.

Coronation Art CompetitionCoronation Art Competition
Coronation Art Competition
“We are looking forward to receiving some wonderful and colourful submissions and I cannot wait to see the entries displayed at the final exhibition that will take place during the October half term."

There are four age categories for children with ages between four and sixteen with a cash prize of £100 per category, to be awarded at the final exhibition that will take place at The Stables at Lamport Hall on Thursday, 26 October.

The top ten contestants in each category will be invited to exhibit their artworks at the exhibition. Residents, entrants, and their families will be welcome to visit the exhibition, which will run from Thursday, 26 October until Sunday, 29 October.

Entries must be sent to [email protected] by Wednesday, 30 August, and include the entrant’s name, age, the school, and the school’s postcode.

