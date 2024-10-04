Charles Bradlaugh and the Northampton Riots: A 150th Anniversary talk by Chris Pounds
This Sunday, October 6th at 2pm at Northampton Museum and Gallery, Chris Pounds from the Charles Bradlaugh Society will be giving a talk on Charles Bradlaugh, the Riots and the changes to Society that resulted from these.
