Charles Bradlaugh and the Northampton Riots: A 150th Anniversary talk by Chris Pounds

Former Northampton MP Charles Bradlaugh's struggle to Affirm rather than swear on the Bible lead to riots, by-elections and a change in the law. This Sunday, October 6th at 2pm at Northampton Museum and Gallery, Chris Pounds from the Charles Bradlaugh Society will be giving a talk on Charles Bradlaugh, the Riots and the changes to Society that resulted from these.

Tickets can be purchased from the Museum or online from the link below: