Charity wellbeing show at Jimmy's Sports Bar

What is dopamine? How do we ignite this neurotransmitter? We will showcase a festival theme catwalk show, Strictly Northampton dance performance, A mini exhibition with stalls of beauty and wellness. A fantastic raffle and more. Many small local businesses of Northampton have come together offering time and services to make this show happen. Come along to support your community and charity. We hope to show you ways to evoke Your happy hormones and raise money for The Lowdown, a mental health charity, providing free and confidential support services for 11-25 year olds in Northamptonshire. Tickets are £6pp, family friendly event. Click link to get your tickets.