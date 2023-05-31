News you can trust since 1931
Charity walk In Northampton raises thousands for domestic abuse victims

Twenty-nine Bright Horizons employees, friends and family took part in a sponsored walk in Northampton on Saturday 20th May. It was one of three walks that also took place in Manchester and London to fundraise for the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children.
By Saskia FryerContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read

In total 75 people took part, raising over £4,000 towards the cost of two Bright Spaces being created in domestic abuse refuges in London and Salford, in partnership with a Domestic Abuse charity in Manchester.

The Bright Horizons Foundation for Children is focused on helping to improve the lives of children and families experiencing crisis and disadvantage. Its Bright Spaces are enriching play environments for children impacted by domestic violence, abuse, homelessness, parental imprisonment, and ill health, and are designed to help children heal from trauma through play.

The walks were organised in memory of a Bright Horizons employee who was tragically killed at the age of 29 by their perpetrator. Bright Horizons is part of the Employers Initiative on Domestic Abuse and has pledged its commitment to raising awareness amongst its colleagues about the many forms of domestic abuse that can take place.

Colleagues at Bright Horizons ready for the sponsored walk. Colleagues at Bright Horizons ready for the sponsored walk.
Colleagues at Bright Horizons ready for the sponsored walk.
The company work towards providing an open environment to give colleagues support and guidance if they are a victim of abuse and have policies and procedures, which implicitly acknowledge and take into consideration the possibility of colleagues being at risk from and living with domestic abuse.

Emily Harris from Bright Horizons, who led the walk in Northampton said: “It was great to be part of the walk and raise funds for such an important cause. I am confident that the Bright Spaces will make a real difference to the lives of the families they support.”

For more information about the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children and the work that it does then please visit their website.

