Charity walk bench reveal

After a fundraising walk in October of one million steps by Merv Hemmington and colleagues from Hevey Building Supplies in Northampton for the Legend on the Bench charity, they now have a date for two Bench reveals in Northampton on 28th January.

The vision of Legend on the Bench is to combat mental health issues and prevent suicides.

To acheive this, benches are being installed in public parks and spaces across the UK, each featuring a QR code that can be easily scanned with a smartphone.This QR code will direct users to a comprehensive reference list of professional support groups,complete with contact numbers, website links and email addresses.

