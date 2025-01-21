Charity walk bench reveal

By Mervyn Hemmington
Contributor
Published 21st Jan 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 11:40 BST
The teamThe team
The team
After a fundraising walk in October of one million steps by Merv Hemmington and colleagues from Hevey Building Supplies in Northampton for the Legend on the Bench charity, they now have a date for two Bench reveals in Northampton on 28th January.

The vision of Legend on the Bench is to combat mental health issues and prevent suicides.

To acheive this, benches are being installed in public parks and spaces across the UK, each featuring a QR code that can be easily scanned with a smartphone.This QR code will direct users to a comprehensive reference list of professional support groups,complete with contact numbers, website links and email addresses.

2 miles in2 miles in
2 miles in
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice