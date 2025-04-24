Charity teams up with Wet Wet Wet’s Graeme Duffin for a musical evening at The Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MULTI-award winning musician Graeme Duffin, who is lead guitarist with the world-famous Wet, Wet, Wet, is hosting a musical evening for leading charity SERVE.

Graeme, who has had a string of hits with the band, including Sweet Little Mystery and Love Is All Around, will be at The Castle theatre in Wellingborough, on Friday, May 23, at 7pm, for a fun evening of music and chat.

Tickets are just £20 and proceeds will go to SERVE, a Northamptonshire charity, which supports independent living.

SERVE CEO Tony Gibbs said: “This is an intimate opportunity to hear first-hand about the life of a legendary band and to enjoy music and insights from a man who appeared on Top Of The Pops 50-plus times.”

Graeme said: “I’m excited to support SERVE at The Castle in the heart of the community.”

He will be playing some of the hits by Wet Wet Wet, as well as tracks from his own jazz album and looks forward to meeting members of the audience at an informal, meet-and-greet on the evening.

SERVE’s fundraising manager Nick Tite said: “2025 is the year our charity is opening its portfolio of events – we are looking at a host of fun, packed dates for your diary and to give opportunities to find out more about us and support our goals.”

“We are really excited about this evening and would love to see you there.”

The evening is being supported by Able Assist, breakdown and 24-hour recovery specialists.

Its managing director Darren Mason said: “Able Assist Ltd is delighted to be sponsoring this event and look forward to building further on our relationship with SERVE in the future.

“Look out for SERVE’s ‘New Events Vehicle’, which we are also pleased to be providing to support this award winning charity which is so beneficial to the local community.”

For ticket details please do visit The Castle website booking page at View Ticket(s) - 23/05/2025 07:00 PM - An Evening with Graeme Duffin of Wet Wet Wet - Castle Theatre | Parkwood Theatres

You can also find the details on SERVE’s events pages at An Evening with Graeme Duffin of Wet Wet Wet – Serve