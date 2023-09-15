Charity show for Cynthia Spencer Hospice

The show features the Cynthia Spencer Hospice Choir alongside Britain's Got Talent performer Steve Hewlett. Organiser Graham Rogers says "Steve Hewlett is a 'master' of his art and the evening is sure to be superb." Unfortunately, the team are struggling to sell tickets so any support would be much appreciated as all the proceeds will go to ongoing care at the Cynthia Spencer hospice. The show is on Friday 22nd September at St Crispins retirement village, St Crispins drive, Duston, Northampton, NN5 4RB. The show will start at 7pm and is suitable for all ages. Tickets are £10 and available from Jenny Standen 01604 973345 or Graham Rogers 07722892502