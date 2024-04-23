Charity seeks runners for Half Marathon fundraiser to support cancer patients in hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lewis Foundation, a local charity which provides free gift packs and support to adult cancer patients in hospital, is seeking runners to participate in the Amazing Northampton Run in Northampton to raise funds for their work.

The Amazing Northampton Run is taking place on Sunday 15th September 2024 in Northampton. The run involves loop around England’s largest town, starting at the historic Market Square, following the river past Northampton’s three main sporting grounds; Sixfields stadium (football), Franklin’s Gardens (rugby) and The County Ground (cricket), through two parks, passing through the University campus and returning to the Market Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By asking runners to take part, the aim is to raise essential funds to enable the charity to provide their free gift packs and support to cancer patients undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Leanne Norris - Previous runner raising funds for The Lewis Foundation

The Lewis Foundation has long been committed to offering comfort and care to cancer patients. Through its dedicated team, the charity distributes free gift packs in hospital settings filled with items such as toiletries, snacks, puzzles and comforting items to uplift patients' spirits. The Lewis Foundation's mission is to provide a touch of joy and support throughout cancer treatment and hospital stays.

This run offers an opportunity for runners to make a tangible impact on the lives of cancer patients. Participants can choose to run the half marathon solo or in a team of three for the half marathon relay. Those who pledge to run for The Lewis Foundation will be eligible to run for free, provided they commit to raising a minimum of £150 (excluding gift aid) for the half marathon and £240 (excluding gift aid) for the half marathon relay. The average cost of 1 gift pack is £3.60, showing how your support can make a difference.

For cancer patients and their families, the support from The Lewis Foundation means more than just a gift pack—it represents a sense that as a society people care and that no one should go through cancer alone. The funds raised through this event will directly contribute to the charity's ongoing efforts to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Lewis Co-Founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation said:

"We are excited to welcome runners who share our passion for helping others via the work we do in hospital setting."

"By participating in this half marathon or relay, you are not only challenging yourself physically but also making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Every penny raised helps us continue our mission of providing free gift packs and support to patients in hospitals. We can't wait to cheer you along on the day! "

The event is open to runners of all levels, from seasoned runners to those looking to participate in their first half marathon or relay event. The charity encourages participants to spread the word among friends, family, and colleagues to get as many people involved as possible.