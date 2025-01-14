Charity quiz night for Northampton Saints Foundation to be hosted by BBC's Graham McKechnie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A quiz night, hosted by Graham McKechnie of BBC Radio Northampton is set to raise funds for local charity, Northampton Saints Foundation.

Taking place on Wednesday, 12th February 2025 at Cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, the quiz night promises to be an action-packed evening for all.

The quiz will kick off at 7:00pm, but doors will open at 6:30pm for guests to settle in, grab a drink, and get ready for the quiz.

Tickets are just £8 per person, with teams of up to 8 players welcome. Attendees will be battling it out for the chance to win a tour of Cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens as the main prize, which is home to Northampton Saints Rugby Football Club.

Graham McKechnie

All ticket sales will benefit Northampton Saints Foundation, who use the power of sport and the values of rugby, to inspire, support, and educate 7,000 individuals each year through their education and social inclusion programmes.

Imogen Martin, Fundraising Officer at Northampton Saints Foundation, expressed her excitement for the evening: “We always have such fun at our fundraising events, especially when we’re joined by Saints fans and the local community. Graham is the perfect host and will no doubt create a memorable night full of laughter, fun, and healthy competition, all while raising vital funds for the Foundation.”

Northampton Saints Foundation’s programmes help participants grow in confidence, learn new skills, and, where appropriate, return to education, training, or employment. By attending the quiz, you’ll not only enjoy an exciting evening but also contribute to these meaningful initiatives.

Parking is available in the VIP car park at the stadium, and disabled parking is provided at the front of the stadium for ease of access.

Due to the popularity of these events, it’s advisable to book your tickets early to avoid disappointment, as tickets are expected to sell out quickly. This is your chance to have a great time and support a worthy cause all in one.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.northamptonsaintsfoundation.org/news/graham-mckechnie-hosts