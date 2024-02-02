Charity launches school holiday camp this Feb half term
and live on Freeview channel 276
Using their experience of working with schools to enhance the PE curriculum, Northamptonshire Sport has developed a programme to help children develop physical, cognitive and social skills.
The activities are designed for multiple abilities. This creates an environment where all children feel a sense of belonging and achievement – regardless of ability. Skills are taught and developed through a series of fun games and activities.
The programme will also act as a pathway to develop the next generation of sports leaders in the county. Northamptonshire Sport runs a ‘Young Leaders’ programme with schools, where students assist at sporting events to gain experience in the physical activity sector. The ambition is, that when fully trained, the ‘young leaders’ will help run the holiday camps. Sharing their experience with the next generation of young leaders.
Natalie Lawrence, Strategic Lead - Northampton School Sport Partnership said:
"We're often asked if we offer clubs during the school holidays. In response, we're launching our first ever programme at Benham Sports Arena.
The new holiday camps help children develop fundamental skills in a safe and supportive environment. All activities are adaptable to your child’s needs. So even if your child isn't traditionally ‘sporty’ we encourage you to sign up. Our approach is nurturing and aims to build confidence around physical activity.”
All holiday camp staff have enhanced DBS checks and have experience working with children. The cost per day is £25.00 for each child. Discounts are available for siblings attending.
To book, visit - www.northamptonshiresport.org/type/events/february-half-term-activity-camp/
Please contact Natalie Lawrence if you have any questions about the programme: [email protected]