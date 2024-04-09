Charity Fundraiser should be Canny Funny!

Local improv comedy group ,Canny Funny, will be raising the roof and hoping to raise much- needed funds for local charity, The Lowdown, next Friday .
By Jen KennyContributor
Published 9th Apr 2024, 08:31 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 09:09 BST
The group, which have recently performed at the Leicester Comedy Festival and regularly host shows at the Pomfret Arms in town, have decided to raise funds at their monthly shows for charities. They chose the Lowdown this month in honour of a friend that they sadly lost this year .

Jen Kenny of the group said

"We realised that we could do some good for the local community. Several of our members work in education and have a passion for mental health and wellbeing so we decided to work towards promoting the amazing groups that are in the local area."

Canny Funny at the Playhouse September 2023Canny Funny at the Playhouse September 2023
Canny Funny at the Playhouse September 2023
The group specialise in fast-paced games which take suggestions from the audience and turn them into scenes, sketches and songs.

"Unlike stand up comedy you pick on us instead of us picking on you!" Jen added.

The show is on Friday 19th April at the Pomfret Arms, Cotton End Northampton

Doors 7:30pm show starts at 8pm

Tickets are available from

https://skiddle.com/e/38219468

