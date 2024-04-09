Charity Fundraiser should be Canny Funny!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group, which have recently performed at the Leicester Comedy Festival and regularly host shows at the Pomfret Arms in town, have decided to raise funds at their monthly shows for charities. They chose the Lowdown this month in honour of a friend that they sadly lost this year .

Jen Kenny of the group said

"We realised that we could do some good for the local community. Several of our members work in education and have a passion for mental health and wellbeing so we decided to work towards promoting the amazing groups that are in the local area."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canny Funny at the Playhouse September 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group specialise in fast-paced games which take suggestions from the audience and turn them into scenes, sketches and songs.

"Unlike stand up comedy you pick on us instead of us picking on you!" Jen added.

The show is on Friday 19th April at the Pomfret Arms, Cotton End Northampton

Doors 7:30pm show starts at 8pm