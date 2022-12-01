My name is Ann Williams and each year we run a Christmas event for Charity from our home at Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton.

On the 10th & 11th December 2pm-6pm we will be holding a Christmas event at our home for Charity.

With the cost of living crisis we have decided that every child should see Santa for free, with each child receiving a free gift. We hope whilst raising money for charity that we can also warm the hearts of children and their parents from the poorest of backgrounds.

A previous display

Whilst visiting Santa your be able to see a beautiful miniature Victorian village, fun fair and winter wonderland scene. There will be a Tombola with money raised going to charity.

Join us and see the magnificent lights on the front of the house.

