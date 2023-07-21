Everyone is welcome to this charity family fun day held on 19th August at the Sunnyside pub in Northampton. The fun begins at 12.00 midday and the entry is free!!

We are supporting, raising awareness and raising as much money as we can for the chosen charities. We have a bouncy castle, tombola, lucky dips, cakes, craft stalls, music, emergency services and some fabulous raffle prizes. There will also be food and drinks available all day.

