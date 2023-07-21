News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Charity Family Fun Day

National Autistic Society & Northamptonshire & Buckinghamshire Dyslexia Association Charity Event
By Nicola LeslieContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read

Everyone is welcome to this charity family fun day held on 19th August at the Sunnyside pub in Northampton. The fun begins at 12.00 midday and the entry is free!!

We are supporting, raising awareness and raising as much money as we can for the chosen charities. We have a bouncy castle, tombola, lucky dips, cakes, craft stalls, music, emergency services and some fabulous raffle prizes. There will also be food and drinks available all day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you there!

Related topics:Northampton