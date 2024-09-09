Charity cake and tea
This September the Northampton Unitarians Meeting House will be host to an afternoon with tea and cake. Northampton Soroptimist International will be there to help out.
You will be able to choose from a range of cakes and enjoy with tea or coffee, of course you are welcome to join us in baking something too. As part of the charity afternoon there will be a name the Teddy Bear and a raffle too.
The meeting house is at St Katherines Terrace NN1 2AX.
The group will also be holding a Christmas fair on 7th December. Please get in touch if you are interested in trading.
