Phoebe with her Grandma

On 21st June 2025, Phoebe McIntyre, 13, a pupil at The Duston School is bravely taking on the largest abseil tower in the world, Northampton's National Lift Tower to raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) in memory of her Mum's friend, Rob Poysor.

When Phoebe's Mum was just 15, a close friend of hers, Rob Poysor died suddenly from an undiagnosed heart condition which showed no symptoms. These conditions can be picked up by straightforward heart screenings but are not offered routinely on the NHS. Cardiac Risk in the Young runs these heart screenings at a cost of £7000+ and Phoebe and her family are working together to raise the money for a heart screening. These screenings are completely free for those who register to attend.

Every week in the UK at least 12 apparently fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed cardiac conditions. With donations, CRY can reduce the frequency of young cardiac death (YSCD) by working with cardiologists and family doctors to establish good practice and appropriate screening facilities to promote and protect the cardiac health of our young.

By supporting Phoebe you will help save young lives from these potentially fatal cardiac conditions. Please show your support if you can. https://www.justgiving.com/page/phoebeslifttowerabseil

