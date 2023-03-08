Celebrations to mark five years since Delapré Abbey in Northampton opened its doors to the public

This month, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust will mark five years since the Abbey’s doors opened to the public for the first time in its 900 years history. To celebrate, there will be a whole host of activities on Saturday 18th March from 12noon to 9pm.

The Abbey’s grounds will become a festival of celebration with festivities taking place inside a decorated teepee. Throughout the event, there will be live music from local bands and artists setting the soundtrack for the day. Take part in activities such as face painting, games and henna. There is a line-up of talks from Richard Mawby about foraging, and from the Abbey’s volunteers about the history of the House and facts you may not know about it.

Alongside this, enjoy browsing stalls from local companies such as Brown Bear, Food Library, The Burnt Bean, Good 2 Bee, Interiors by Casa, Neal’s Yard Remedies and Simply Bee Eco. There will be an array of food and drink vans on-site including, but not limited to, The Courtyard Creperie, Muddled Lime, Serious Dough, Your Cool and FuD.

Visitors to Delapré Abbey last spring.

Peter Fitzgerald, Volunteer at Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “Our 5th birthday is something that we are all proud to be a part of. Working in many positions throughout the Abbey has given me a lot of insight into its inner workings and helping to bring its history to the public.

“The Abbey’s 5th birthday is a way of celebrating the amazing historical building and the people, including us volunteers both past and present, for their great support in making Delapré a great success.”

Amanda Nicols-Polinska, Head of Commercial and Operations at Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “It really is an exciting time at Delapré Abbey with us, as an organisation, turning 5. There is something for everyone to enjoy at this event, both children and adults alike. We have live music from various artists performing throughout the day and into the night. We’re looking forward to celebrating with the public as we wouldn’t be here without their support”.

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive at Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating the 5th year of Delapre Abbey being open, and we want to thank the public and stakeholders who have supported the early years of this new chapter in the Abbey’s history. The Abbey and grounds have become home to many people and groups, all enjoying what is on offer throughout the seasons.

“We look forward to sharing the next five years with the public and our stakeholders as we endeavour to bring life back in to the stables, and launch the Trust’s fifteen year masterplan”

As well as this, the newly refurbished Visitor Welcome and shop containing souvenirs and gifts will be unveiled.

There is a £1 entry fee for adults and children over 3, under 3s go free. Talks are free, however, there will be an additional cost for activities. Please note both cash and card are accepted at this event.