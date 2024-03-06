At Chelton Brown, we take pride in our exceptional working environment and vibrant work culture. Respect, professionalism, and inclusivity aren't just words for us—they're what define us. This belief comes directly from our Director and Founder, Sali Brown, who emphasises the importance of attitude. According to her, 'Attitude is everything; we can train almost anyone who has the right attitude to work within our industry.'

Sali shares her perspective: "I truly believe that anything is possible if you set your mind to it. It's important to remember that challenges today can lead to triumph tomorrow. I take great pride in the women of Chelton Brown; their contributions are the backbone of our success. I'm truly glad to see greater accessibility for women in business. Whilst there's still much ground to cover, I'm optimistic about the progress we're making towards fostering a more inclusive and thriving environment."

What's truly impressive about Chelton Brown is its workforce composition. Out of 34 employees, an impressive 22 are women! But it's not just about the numbers; each member of the team is valued for their unique skills and attitude. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, Chelton Brown offers a supportive environment where everyone can thrive.

Victoria Copp, Sales Director, adds her voice: "As a proud and confident businesswoman, I know that our journey is paved with resilience, courage and endless opportunities. Here's to breaking barriers, shattering stereotypes, and blazing trails for generations to come. Happy International Women's Day to all the phenomenal women out there."

Another standout feature of Chelton Brown is its commitment to promoting women into leadership positions. With many senior management roles held by women, the company is breaking down barriers and proving that female leadership is not only possible but essential in the property sector.

Donna Copp, Lettings Director, emphasizes: "Strong women build a stronger world. As a Lettings Director in a diverse company, I'm proof that women can lead anywhere. Let's keep breaking barriers and inspiring others. Happy International Women's Day!"

Tori Chelton Brown, Block Management Director, shares her personal journey: "Starting with Chelton Brown's block management venture felt like stepping into the great unknown but with strong women like my mum, Sali Brown, as my role models, I felt more assured in taking the plunge. Recently, I attended my first women's networking event and met amazing women who were so welcoming to me, generously offering practical advice on business growth. Combined with insights from a guest speaker, these experiences provided me with valuable lessons in entrepreneurship. Looking back, I wish I could tell my 10-year-old self to trust in her abilities earlier. It's true what they say – sometimes, our own doubts are the only barriers we face."

However, while Chelton Brown is leading by example, it's essential to remember that the journey towards equality is ongoing. There's still more work to be done to ensure that women have equal opportunities in the property sector and beyond.

So, as we celebrate International Women's Day, let's raise a toast to the incredible women of Chelton Brown and to women everywhere who are making their mark, challenging stereotypes, and paving the way for a more inclusive future. Cheers to you all!

1 . UGC-Image-195896 Celebrating Women's Impact in the Property Sector: International Women's Day at Chelton Brown Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-195907 Tori Chelton Brown - Block Management Director - Chelton Brown Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . UGC-Image-195916 Sali Brown - Director and Founder - Chelton Brown Photo: Submitted Photo Sales