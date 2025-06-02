Celebrating volunteers, powering communities: Northamptonshire launches volunteer recruitment drive

This week, the winners of this year’s round of Rose of Northamptonshire Awards will be announced at two celebration events hosted by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, North Northamptonshire Council and West Northamptonshire Council.

118 local volunteers will be honoured at the celebrations, which coincide with Volunteer’s Week 2025. From 2nd to 8th June 2025, charities across Northamptonshire will join thousands of voluntary organisations across the UK to recognise the vital contributions made by volunteers.

A range of events will take place across the county, with a list of organisations taking part in the celebrations put together by Northamptonshire Community Foundation: https://www.ncf.uk.com/our-work/volunteer-in-northamptonshire

The foundation has also formed a partnership with the Northamptonshire VCSE Assembly and the Northamptonshire Lord Lieutenancy, to launch a new campaign supporting volunteer recruitment across the county’s charitable and professional sector.

The initiative comes in response to an urgent need, as many local charities face a growing crisis in recruiting and retaining volunteers. The campaign is supported by a short film produced by local resident Wojciech Bajos, that aims to inspire local professionals and residents to step forward and lend their skills and time. Local charities are encouraged to use the video as a free resource to aid their own volunteer recruitment efforts: https://youtu.be/PldYqExSjCk?feature=shared

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said:

“Our brilliant local charities are the beating heart of our communities, but many are struggling to keep vital services going due to a shortage of volunteers. This campaign is a call to action: we need people from all walks of life, especially professionals, to step up and share their time, energy and expertise. Even a small commitment can make a big difference.”

If you’d like to volunteer in Northamptonshire, contact Vivien Jean-Paul: [email protected]