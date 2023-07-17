News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Celebrating Top Hat Theatre School's Success at The Dance World Cup in Braga, Portugal!

We are thrilled to share the incredible achievements of our talented young dancers at The Dance World Cup in Braga, Portugal! Fifteen of our Superstars participated against other countries across the world, representing England. We are immensely proud of our student's hard work, earning themselves three podium medals in our group dance and solos.
By Julie McKennaContributor
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST

We brought home TWO GOLD medals for our solo dances, showcasing the dedication and talent of our exceptional dancers. Their hard work truly paid off!

Our group dance also earned us a BRONZE medal, highlighting the remarkable teamwork and synchronization of our dancers. We are immensely proud of their collective effort!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, our second group dance secured a commendable 8th place, demonstrating the versatility and skill of our team. Every performance was a testament to their passion and commitment to their craft.

Our insanely talented student, Will, celebrating his Gold Medal Victory!Our insanely talented student, Will, celebrating his Gold Medal Victory!
Our insanely talented student, Will, celebrating his Gold Medal Victory!
Most Popular

Participating in The Dance World Cup was an incredible opportunity for our dancers to shine on an international stage. They had the chance to learn from diverse dance styles and cultures, and to make lifelong connections with fellow dancers from around the world. This experience will undoubtedly shape their artistic journeys.

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported us throughout this exhilarating journey. Your encouragement and belief in our dancers made all the difference!

Related topics:BragaPortugalEngland