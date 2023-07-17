Celebrating Top Hat Theatre School's Success at The Dance World Cup in Braga, Portugal!

We brought home TWO GOLD medals for our solo dances, showcasing the dedication and talent of our exceptional dancers. Their hard work truly paid off!

Our group dance also earned us a BRONZE medal, highlighting the remarkable teamwork and synchronization of our dancers. We are immensely proud of their collective effort!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, our second group dance secured a commendable 8th place, demonstrating the versatility and skill of our team. Every performance was a testament to their passion and commitment to their craft.

Our insanely talented student, Will, celebrating his Gold Medal Victory!

Participating in The Dance World Cup was an incredible opportunity for our dancers to shine on an international stage. They had the chance to learn from diverse dance styles and cultures, and to make lifelong connections with fellow dancers from around the world. This experience will undoubtedly shape their artistic journeys.