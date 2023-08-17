Celebrate the music of Stevie Wonder

The Wonder of Stevie brings the ultimate celebration of the genius of Stevie Wonder to Northampton this autumn.

Voted one of Britain’s top soul singers, mesmeric vocalist Noel McCalla, award-winning saxophonist Derek Nash (Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra) and their world-class band present a diverse catalogue of Stevie Wonder classics. Songs include Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Isn’t She Lovely, Sir Duke, Master Blaster and many more.

Featuring hit after hit, from the dance floor favourites I Wish and Superstition, to the beautiful arrangements of My Cherie Amour and Overjoyed, the show will also feature compositions by Stevie that others artists have had massive hits with.

Vocalist Noel McCalla in The Wonder of Stevie

The Wonder of Stevie’s outstanding live band features musicians who have previously performed with a wide variety of music legends including Bill Withers, Amy Winehouse, The Bee Gees, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers, Eric Clapton, David Gilmour, Martha Reeves, Chaka Khan, Jamiroquai, Booker T. Jones, Sam Moore, Jethro Tull, Eddie Floyd, Gregory Porter and Alfie Boe.

The Wonder of Stevie takes to the Derngate stage on Monday 18 September at 7.30pm. Tickets – priced from £27.50* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/the-wonder-of-stevie.