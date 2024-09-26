Celebrate the magical 24th Annual Diwali Festival of Lights in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton’s Diwali Festival of Lights is set to take place on Saturday 26th October in the town centre, with stalls and entertainment from 10am, followed by a magical light parade at dusk.

This annual community festival, organised by Northampton Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation and supported by Northampton Town Council, Northampton Town Centre BID and West Northamptonshire Council, is now in its 24th year.

Visitors can enjoy cultural activities such as henna painting and saree dressing, while browsing various community stalls and enjoying Indian food and drink on the newly opened Market Square.

Live stage entertainment is set to take place on the Market Square from 1pm, then at 6pm, the light parade will begin from The Ridings and follow a route along St Giles’ Terrace, onto St Giles’ St, down George Row, around All Saints’ Church to Mercers Row before and returning to the Market Square to kick start celebrations.

Local school children and community groups will join large-scale puppets including Harminder the elephant and Shanti the giant bird, to form the twinkling parade of Hindu Deities, operated by outdoor arts specialists Route Canal Arts and Rost Productions Ltd.

Neelam Aggarwal-Singh, Chair of the Northampton IHWO said: “The winter festival of Diwali lights gets bigger and better every year and it’s wonderful to see so many partners coming together to make it such a great experience for everyone.

“I am looking forward to welcoming visitors to this special event back on the Market Square and joining the popular Diwali lights parade, which will light up the streets of Northampton town centre. There will be activities throughout the day, and people can really immerse themselves in this enchanting cultural experience.

The packed stage programme, which runs until 8pm, includes a variety of fantastic performances from the community, along with presentations and speeches from local dignitaries.

Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We are so proud to support the IHWO with this significant and popular festival, which is returning for its 24th year in the town.

“We would encourage everyone to come and enjoy the spectacular parade as well as the many stalls, busy throughout the day, which celebrate our vibrant multicultural community.”

Cllr Anna King, West Northamptonshire Council, said: “I am delighted to support Diwali in Northampton for its 24th year. Diwali in Northampton is a true reflection of the wonderful communities we serve.

It's a time for celebration and all to get involved in this most glorious show of lanterns and lights displayed through the story of Rama and Sita. I do hope you can join us for this magnificent display which will be the first cultural event situated on the newly transformed Market Square.

Thank you to IHWO, NTC, WNC and all the organisers who work tirelessly throughout the year. We are delighted to have Route Canal on board this year to carry out all the school and community workshops and once again bring the spectacular Diwali puppets to life.”

For more information about the event, visit the Diwali 24th Winter Festival of Lights Facebook page or Northampton Town BIDs website https://www.discovernorthampton.co.uk/diwali/

Further interviews are available upon request. To arrange, please contact the NTC Events Team: [email protected]