Browse a range of local stallholders, including wax melts, home décor and crafts and take a guided tour of our facilities with a friendly team member.

Home Manager Rebekah Perrin describes her vision for Squires Mews as becoming an outstanding care home, “We are so proud to be part of the Northampton community. We put residents at the heart of everything we do, and our home is the perfect place to enjoy your retirement years in a warm and welcoming environment.”

To see more of the lovely home life at Squires Mews, visit facebook.com/SquiresMewsCareHome

About Squires Mews Care Home

Squires Mews Care Home offers residential, dementia and respite care and forms part of the Avery Healthcare Group, a national care home provider with a current portfolio of over 90 care homes nationwide, with more new developments in build, plus four independent living retirement communities.

The home features 59 light, airy, spacious bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms. Elegant and high-quality décor and furnishings create an exemplary interior, combining contemporary building designs and modern, exciting aesthetics. The design seamlessly integrates other amenities, including a salon, cinema room, and several comfortably furnished lounges where residents can entertain friends and family or take time out with a newspaper. Avery strives to create an atmosphere where residents feel safe, cared for and happy. Nurturing an atmosphere of care and companionship, daily activities and outings are all part of a supportive lifestyle that helps residents enjoy life to the full.

General Manager Rebekah Perrin and Deputy Manager Natalie Norman provide a warm welcome to all, and residents and loved ones are encouraged to become active participants in the home’s life. They describe their vision for Squires Mews as becoming an outstanding care home.

In March 2023, Avery was awarded carehome.co.uk’s Top 20 Rated Care Home Groups in the UK for the seventh year in a row. In July 2022, it received recognition from Care Home Management at The Care Home Awards, winning the Best for Nutrition, Food and Dining category.

