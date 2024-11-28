Celebrate the festive season with family fun at Gravity Active Corby and Northampton

Come and experience the magic of Christmas at Gravity Active Corby and Northampton this December!

Whether you're planning a family outing, catching up with friends, or hosting a festive celebration, Gravity Active is the perfect destination for all. With exciting Christmas party packages and plenty of seasonal fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

To kick off the festive season in style, the Gingerbread Group Party Package is available Monday to Friday during term time for just £12.95 per person. Perfect for group celebrations, the package includes a 60-minute activity session at the Gravity Active Trampoline and Adventure Park, where everyone can join in the holiday fun together. Each guest will receive limited edition Christmas grip socks, a festive cracker, and a holiday themed cookie, plus a dedicated area for the group to catch up or enjoy refreshments between activities. And as an added perk, the party organiser gets to jump for free!

Santa’s Elves Jump and Climb Packages are also available Monday to Sunday at Gravity Active for just £32.95 per person. The Jump Package includes a 60-minute activity session in the Gravity Active Trampoline Park, with full access to all facilities, plus limited-edition Christmas grip socks for each guest, pizza and squash, and a dedicated area for the group to relax. Additionally, for just £2 more, the Santa’s Elves Climb Package offers 30 minutes of climbing at Gravity Active Rocks, also with access to all facilities, and includes the same festive treats. With both packages offering a fantastic mix of thrilling activities and festive fun, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the season and create lasting memories.

Gravity Active Corby and Northampton offer the perfect place for festive celebrations. With a variety of exciting packages, thrilling activities, and countless opportunities to create lasting memories, it’s the ultimate destination for family and friends to come together and make this Christmas one to remember!

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and CEO of Gravity, commented: “We’re excited to make this festive season truly memorable at Gravity Corby and Northampton! With our Christmas party packages offering thrilling activities, festive treats, and a host of magical experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're celebrating with family, friends, or colleagues, we can’t wait to bring people together and make this Christmas extra special.

Book your party today and experience a magical Christmas at Gravity Active Corby or Northampton here: Celebrate the Festive Season at Gravity Active with Our Christmas Party Packages