Celebrate Eid in Northampton at Becket’s Park

Northampton's annual Eid festival is set to take place this Sunday, 22nd June between 12 – 6pm at Becket's Park, with a free community day of activities and fun for the whole family.

Eid is a significant event in the Muslim calendar, and everyone is welcome to join the celebrations, organised by the Northampton Eid Management Group, with support from Northampton Town Council.

A packed programme of live, multi-cultural stage entertainment is scheduled from midday, opening with speeches from Cllr Jane Birch, the Mayor of Northampton, plus local community representatives and the Eid Management Group. Northampton’s NLive Radio Station will also have a stand providing coverage on the day.

Jamal Alwahabi, Chair of the Northampton Eid Management Committee, said: “We warmly invite everyone to join us at the Northampton Eid Festival in Becket’s Park. This is a day of celebration for both the Muslim community and the wider community.

Community celebrations at last year's Eid Festival (Sara Kennedy)

“It’s an opportunity for us all to get together in the spirit of friendship and peace. At the event there will be lots of stalls, plenty of cultural food and entertainment for all the family.

“We would also like to thank our event sponsors Northampton Town Council, The Entertainer, Hobbycraft, Sainsburys, Leyland Packaging, Canto, Aldi, B&Q, Workbridge, FuturePrint, Northampton Community Sheds, Happy Hands, Burger Boys and the Northampton Town of Sanctuary.”

Alongside stage performances, visitors will find a marquee packed with cultural stalls offering henna painting, clothing and gifts, plus a food market and children’s entertainment, including a bouncy castle, face painting and crafts.

To see the stage line up, please visit Northampton Town Council's website: EID Festival 2025 | Northampton Town Council