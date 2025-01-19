Celebrate art and nature at the Northants and Rutland Spring Open 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A must-visit event for the new year in Northamptonshire The much-loved Northants and Rutland Spring Open returns for its 5th year this February, offering the perfect opportunity to embrace art, community, and nature.

Taking place across two weekends—8th–9th and 15th–16th February—this popular event is set to inspire locals and visitors alike.

Hosted at the picturesque Lamport Hall, the Spring Open provides an ideal way to kickstart the year with creativity. Set against the backdrop of Lamport’s celebrated Spring Snowdrop Walk, attendees can enjoy the harmonious blend of art and nature in an afternoon out.

As part of the visit, guests can take a leisurely stroll through Lamport Hall’s beautifully maintained gardens, where snowdrops will be in full bloom. These stunning floral displays (ticketed, with booking available via Lamport Hall’s website) perfectly complement the vibrant artwork exhibited indoors, creating a serene yet inspiring atmosphere.

A popular event for February!

The exhibition itself features an exciting mix of painting, print, textiles, sculpture, and more, showcasing the exceptional talents of local artists from across Northamptonshire and Rutland. Whether you’re a seasoned art collector or just looking to explore something new, the Spring Open offers a chance to meet the artists, learn about their work, and even purchase unique pieces to brighten your home.

Entry to the Spring Open is free, making it an accessible event for everyone. Combine it with the snowdrop walk for a truly enriching experience, blending creativity with natural beauty.

Since its inception, the Spring Open has grown into a highly anticipated event, drawing hundreds of visitors each year. It’s more than an exhibition—it’s a celebration of local talent and a chance to connect with the community in a welcoming and inspiring environment.

Whether you’re planning a family outing, a day with friends, or a solo escape, the Northants and Rutland Spring Open promises an uplifting experience.

Visitors enjoying the artwork on display at one of last years' exhibitions.

Spring Open Exhibition: Free entry

Spring Snowdrop Walk: Ticket prices apply; book at www.lamporthall.co.uk

To learn more about the Northants and Rutland Spring Open, visit the Northants and Rutland Open Studios website. Don’t miss your chance to start the year with inspiration, creativity, and the beauty of Northamptonshire’s countryside.

Mark your calendars and be part of this local tradition!