Celebrate Armed Forces Day at Northampton Market Square this Saturday

Armed Forces Day will be celebrated at Northampton’s Market Square this Saturday, 28th June between 10am and 2pm, with musical entertainment, talks, information stands and vehicle displays.

The free event, organised by Northampton Town Council, opens with welcome speeches at 10am from the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Jane Birch and Deputy Lieutenant Mr Adrian Pryce, followed by a packed stage lineup hosted by NLive Radio until 2pm, featuring guest speakers, interviews and local performers.

Army Veteran and Disability Content Creator Nick Wilson, also known as ‘The Disabled Adventurer’, is set to talk about the personal experiences and adversities he has overcome throughout his life and career, while Northamptonshire Yeomanry and Army Benevolent Fund representative David Parish will give a talk on the history of the Northamptonshire Regiment and the work of the Fund. The Royal British Legion will also take to the stage to highlight the importance of the annual poppy appeal.

Visitors can hear live music from vintage vocal trio ‘The Starlight Sisters’ at 11am, singing songs from the 40s, 50s and 60s, then local covers band Similar Jones take to the stage at 12.15pm with a set list of stellar Rock n’ Roll covers spanning the decades.

The Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Jane Birch, said: “On Armed Forces Day, we celebrate and show gratitude to our serving personnel, veterans and military charities and learn more about their vital work in the UK and overseas.

“We have an exciting line up of entertainment planned for all the family, along with some interesting thought-provoking guest speakers, including Nick Wilson, who delivers an inspiring and empowering message of hope through his awareness-raising work.

“We’re looking forward to hosting this event on the new Market Square and everyone is welcome to come along, speak with representatives and enjoy the free entertainment on offer.”

A variety of military-related charity and community information stalls will also be set up on the square, including the Royal British Legion, the Army Benevolent Fund, the Royal Airforce Association, Cadets Recruitment, Northampton Town Council and N Live Radio, alongside information on the Defence Medical Welfare Service’s project ‘Thrive Together.’

Children can also enjoy free face painting and balloon modelling, plus an Armed Forces Day colouring station and the chance to explore the selection of military vehicles.

Visit the town council’s website to view the schedule for the Armed Forces Day event: www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/armed-forces-day-2025