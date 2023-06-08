News you can trust since 1931
Celebrate 200 years of history! Kingsthorpe Baptist Open Day Saturday June 24, 2023

Come and help us celebrate 200 years of history with tea/coffee and cake!
By Catherine BruceContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read

Kingsthorpe Baptist Church was formed in 1823, so that's 200 years that we have been in Kingsthorpe village. We are holding an "open day" on Saturday June 24th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and serving tea/coffee and cake and everyone is welcome! There will be an exhibition of what life was like in Kingsthorpe from 1823 onwards as well as reflecting on the Church's 200 year old history. We are in High Street (NN2 6QF) on the left hand side as you go down into the old village from Welford Road.

