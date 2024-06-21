Catch of the day this Monday at University of Northampton
If you’ve ever ‘angled’ to get out and about and go fishing, come along to the taster day for a planned. new social activity and club on campus.
Northampton Nene Angling Club are looking to set up their equipment once a month at Waterside, in addition to the other leisure activities they provide, and help staff, students and members of the public destress as they enjoy the natural surroundings.
Angling can have other health and social benefits, including improving your physical dexterity and strength and developing new friendships. You can try this for yourself during a free, 30-minute angling session on the Nene/Nunn Mills Road area, Monday 24 June from 6pm.
All fishing equipment and bait will be provided on the day, the session will be with noted angler Sue Galloway and is open to all, so feel free to spread the word. For more information and to book, please email [email protected]
There will be a second taster session on Monday 1 July, with the same location, time, and logistics.
