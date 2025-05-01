Castle Theatre presents Annie to celebrate their 30th Annie-versary
Back in 1995, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough opened their doors to the public with a community production of Annie and now in its 30th year, they have come full circle with a new version to pay homage to their humble beginnings.
With community at the forefront of their minds, Castle Theatre hope this is the first year of many with their very own production company consisting of a professional creative team and a community cast, collectively known as 'Castle Community Theatre Company'. Bringing the public a week run of a musical being created in just 2 weeks.
Opening night saw a standing ovation with a roaring applause and laughs aplenty. Don't miss your opportunity to see the start of a brand new venture for the citizens of Wellingborough.
Annie runs until Saturday 3rd May, 7.30pm each night with a Matinee on Saturday (2.30pm)
See www.castletheatre.co.uk for tickets or contact the box office on 01933 270 007, tickets are £15