Cast and creative team announced for Breaking the Code at Royal & Derngate

Royal & Derngate have just announced the full cast for a brand new production of Hugh Whitemore’s acclaimed play Breaking the Code, which opens at the venue this autumn as part of the theatre’s Made in Northampton season.

The play follows mastermind Alan Turing’s career as a visionary mathematician and codebreaker and examines how society’s attitude towards his sexuality changed the course of his life. Directed by Royal & Derngate’s Artistic Director Jesse Jones, for the first time the revival will feature new material that speaks to Turing’s lasting legacy for modern Britain and the development of Turing’s law, featuring a new epilogue by Neil Bartlett that takes into consideration Turing’s Royal pardon in 2013.

Breaking the Code will open at Royal & Derngate, running from Thursday 11 to Saturday 27 September before touring to Barnstaple, Oxford, Peterborough, Liverpool and Manchester.The role of Alan Turing will be played by Mark Edel-Hunt (Leopoldstadt, West End). The cast also includes Niall Costigan (The Railway Children, Hull Truck Theatre) as Mick Ross, Joseph Edwards (The Red Shoes, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Christopher Morcom & Sixth-Former, Peter Hamilton Dyer (The Promise, Chichester Festival Theatre) as Dillwyn Knox, Carla Harrison-Hodge (Cyrano de Bergerac, Jamie Lloyd Company) as Pat Green, Susie Trayling (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, West End) as Sara Turing/Smith, and Joe Usher (Falkland Sound, RSC) as Ron Miller & Nikos.The production is directed by Jesse Jones (Education, Education, Education Royal & Derngate/The Wardrobe Ensemble) with set and costume design by Jonathan Fensom (The Two Popes, Royal & Derngate). Johanna Town (The Comedy About Spies, Mischief/West End) is the lighting designer and Robin Colyer (The King’s Speech, Watermill Theatre) is sound designer and composer. They are joined by Gerrard Martin as movement director, Hannah Miller as casting director and Gemma Boaden as Voice & Dialect Coach.

Mastermind. Code breaker. Maverick. Arguably one of the most important and inquisitive minds of the twentieth century. Alan Turing is famed for cracking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, effectively securing victory for the Allied forces in WWII.

From triumph to tragedy, get to know a human being who loved, lost and never stopped asking questions in a quest for truth and understanding in this new production of Hugh Whitemore’s Breaking the Code.

Breaking the Code takes to the Royal stage from Thursday 11 to Saturday 27 September. Tickets – priced from £15* – can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/breaking-the-code or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.

Hugh Whitemore’s play is based on the book ‘Alan Turing, The Enigma’ By Andrew Hodges, with a new epilogue by Neil Bartlett.

Breaking the Code is a co-production between Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Landmark Theatres and Oxford Playhouse, in association with Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse and HOME.

The Made in Northampton season is sponsored locally by Michael Jones Jeweller.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.