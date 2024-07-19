Cast and characters from Madagascar The Musical visit Wicksteed Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the UK tour of Madagascar The Musical arrives in Northampton, for performances at Royal & Derngate, some of the cast took time out to visit popular family visitor attraction Wicksteed Park, in nearby Kettering.

Madagascar The Musical can be seen from Thursday July 18 until Sunday July 21 at Royal & Derngate, as part of a UK tour of the smash-hit family favourite.

While preparations for the first Northampton performance were underway at the theatre, some of the animal characters escaped for an hour or so for a mini-adventure. Mort the Lemur and the three penguins (along with their puppeteers) had a whistle-stop tour around Wicksteed Park, meeting visitors to the attraction and even meeting the park’s mascot Wicky Bear.

Based on the smash hit DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – The Musical follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Madagascar penguins with the Wicksteed Park train

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

The production stars popular TV presenter, theatre performer and Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual as the hilarious King Julien when the show comes to Royal & Derngate.

This wacky adventure for the whole family is brought to life as a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth and Selladoor Worldwide.

Madagascar The Musical can be seen at Royal & Derngate from Thursday 18 to Sunday 21 July, with performances at 6pm on Thursday and Friday, at 2pm and 6pm on Saturday, and 11am and 5pm on Sunday. Tickets priced from £17* can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.