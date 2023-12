Carol Service at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Northampton

Come and join our traditional Christmas Carol Service at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Sheep Street, Northampton, NN1 3NL.The service starts at 4pm on Christmas Eve, 24th December and lasts for around one hour.The service will be held in the Round of our historic medieval church and will consist of carols and readings, telling the Christmas story.Easy access from Upper Mounts car park.