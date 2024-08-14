Carnival of colour
Rockinroadrunner present their exciting Festival once again on Sunday September 15th in Abington Park near the Bandstand 12 - 5.30
Rockinroadrunner Club run four nightclub evenings at the Roadmender venue per year which is exclusive for folk with disabilities !!
In September every year we reach out to the community and put on a fabulous festival with music, performances,activities,fairground
facepainting etc plus food stalls Tea and cakes and brilliant raffle . our theme this year is
CARNIVAL OF COLOUR Please join in and dress accordingly!!
free admission plus free car parking on the other side of Abington park .
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.