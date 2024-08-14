Rockinroadrunner present their exciting Festival once again on Sunday September 15th in Abington Park near the Bandstand 12 - 5.30

Rockinroadrunner Club run four nightclub evenings at the Roadmender venue per year which is exclusive for folk with disabilities !!

In September every year we reach out to the community and put on a fabulous festival with music, performances,activities,fairground

facepainting etc plus food stalls Tea and cakes and brilliant raffle . our theme this year is

CARNIVAL OF COLOUR Please join in and dress accordingly!!

free admission plus free car parking on the other side of Abington park .