Careers Fair for Northamptonshire students is being hosted by Pitsford School

All Senior age students and parents are invited to attend a Careers Fair at Pitsford School on Thursday 29th June between 4pm and 6pm.
By Gemma BaileyContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read

National & local employers will be represented, including representatives from the following careers:

• Architecture• Engineering• Policing• Law• Accountancy• Medicine• Journalism• Politics• British Army• Royal Navy

The Fair will give students an insight into a range of potential careers and the different paths available to them and all Senior age local students and parents are welcome to attend. In addition several universities and colleges will be there.

If you would like to represent your business or industry we would welcome your support, please contact [email protected] for more details.

Pitsford School is one of Northamptonshire's leading independent schools for girls and boys aged 3 to 18. For more information please see their website www.pitfordschool.com

