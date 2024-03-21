Care home welcomes baby chicks

There was a lot of egg-citement at the home as eight chicks hatched throughout the week. Residents were able to pet and feed the chicks as they found their footing in their new home. The new additions have also been introduced to relatives and even the district nurses on duty, who couldn’t resist a cuddle before they left.

Activities co-ordinator, Skye, said: “It has been a great week, and we were ecstatic when the eggs finally hatched! Residents and staff were all very excited about the new-borns. We’ve named the chicks Eric, Condor, Juniper, Tweety, Twinkle, Chuck, Tulip and Fluffy. They will stay with us until Good Friday. For anyone who would like to come for a visit of our chicken coop and have a tour of our home our doors are always open.”